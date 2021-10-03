Raymond Ben DeVries

GREENE-Funeral Services for Raymond DeVries, 92, of Greene, will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene with full Military Honors conducted by Tack Barnet Post 268 American Legion of Greene. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Raymond passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Valley View Care Center in Greene.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the American Legion, 10068 Sandhill Road, Greene, Iowa 50636.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St., Greene. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com
