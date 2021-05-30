OELWEIN-Ray V. Mahoney, 91, of Oelwein, Iowa, died peacefully on Thursday morning, May 27, 2021, at Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein with Fr. Ray Atwood officiating.

Visitation: 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday, May 31, 2021, and from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. Tuesday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, with military honors by the Messerer-Fox American Legion Post #92 Honor Guard of Westgate, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed in his name to the donor’s charity of choice.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and mask are encouraged at the church.

