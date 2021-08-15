CLARKSVILLE-Randy W. Ingle, age 74, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly, of acute respiratory failure.
Graveside Service will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville, (319) 278-4245
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
