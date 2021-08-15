 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Randy W. Ingle
0 entries

Randy W. Ingle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLARKSVILLE-Randy W. Ingle, age 74, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly, of acute respiratory failure.

Graveside Service will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville, (319) 278-4245

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you shouldn't wrap your leftovers in foil

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News