Randy Ubben, 65, of Aplington, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the First Reformed Church in Aplington. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for the family.