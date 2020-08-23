 Skip to main content
Randy Ubben
Randy Ubben

Randy Ubben, 65, of Aplington, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the First Reformed Church in Aplington. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for the family.

