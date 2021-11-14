 Skip to main content
Randy L. Harriman

WATERLOO-Randy L. Harriman, age 61, of Waterloo, died unexpectedly Wednesday November 10, at his home in Waterloo. A private family gathering is being planned for a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Richardson Funeral Service of Cedar Falls is assisting the family.

