 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Randall S. Kennedy
0 entries

Randall S. Kennedy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Randall S. Kennedy, 70, of Elk Run Heights, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home. No services are pending at this time.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Remote learning brought some positive changes for students

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News