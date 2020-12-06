Randall L. Beard

Randall Lee “Randy” Beard, 59, of Hudson, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his brother’s home in Hudson, Iowa. Randy was born on January 30, 1961 in Waterloo, Iowa. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com