CEDAR FALLS-Ramona Tinkey, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Western Home Communities-Martin Suites. Memorial gathering of family and friends will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with private inurnment in the Edgewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Cedar Bend Humane Society, or the Salvation Army in Waterloo. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.