CEDAR FALLS-Ramona Tinkey, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Western Home Communities-Martin Suites. Memorial gathering of family and friends will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with private inurnment in the Edgewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Cedar Bend Humane Society, or the Salvation Army in Waterloo. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com