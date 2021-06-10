WATERLOO-Ramona Ruth O’Connor, 99, of Waterloo, died May 19, 2020. A memorial mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway (233-3393) is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.