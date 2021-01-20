 Skip to main content
Ramona Minnie Shoemaker
  Updated
Reinbeck — Ramona Minnie Shoemaker, 88, of Reinbeck, died Monday, January 18, 2021 at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck. There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235.

