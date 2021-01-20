Ramona Minnie Shoemaker
Reinbeck — Ramona Minnie Shoemaker, 88, of Reinbeck, died Monday, January 18, 2021 at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck. There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com
Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235.
