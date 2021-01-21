R. Norma Sprague, 98, of Albia, formerly of Grundy Center, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Monroe County Hospitals and Clinics in Albia. Memorial Visitation for Norma will be held on Thursday, January 21st from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center. The Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 22nd at 10:30 AM at the Engelkes Chapel. Inurnment will follow the service at the Rosehill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Memorials may be directed to the Kling Memorial Library in Grundy Center and the United Methodist Church of Grundy Center. Memories of Norma and messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com