WATERLOO-Phyllis Marie Runner, 90, of Gilman, formerly of Waterloo, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at The Willows of Marshalltown, under the care of Iowa River Hospice after a short illness.

Services for Phyllis will take place on Sunday, October 10 at 1:00 P.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown, followed by burial at Graceland Cemetery in Laurel. Friends and family are also invited to a visitation one hour prior to the service beginning at 12:00 P.M. Memorials in Phyllis’s honor may be directed to Iowa River Hospice, Laurel United Methodist Church, or The Salvation Army. For questions or condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.