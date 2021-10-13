INDEPENDENCE-Phyllis Loree Cornwell died on October 9, 2021, at age 87. Service will be held at Maywood Community Church, 11201 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS on Thursday October 28th at 4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations be sent to Cremation Center of Kansas City, 4926 Johnson Drive, Roeland Park, KS 66205 for memorials in her name that the family will present to Maywood Community Church and Olathe Health Hospice House.

To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.

