Philomena M. DeGroote
Philomena M. DeGroote

Philomena M. DeGroote, 87, of Waterloo, died October 14 at home. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic visitation and services have been postponed until June 24 and 25, 2021. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

