Philipp H. Wanner
Philipp H. Wanner

DUMONT—Philipp H. Wanner, 88, of Dumont, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Dumont Wellness Center.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Dumont. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Dumont Cemetery. Family and friends should bring a chair.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Alzheimer’s Association and Dementia Society of America.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Dumont is assisting Philipp’s family.

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com

