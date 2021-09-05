WATERLOO-Perry Lee Steinmeyer, 65, of Waterloo, IA, died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from Glioblastoma. A public visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on September 10 at Cedar Valley Community Church. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on September 11, also at Cedar Valley Community Church, with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. As a way to protect Perry’s at-risk family members, attendees must wear a mask to ensure everyone’s comfort and safety in this challenging time. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Gray Warrior (graywarriors.org) or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.