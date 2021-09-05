WATERLOO-Perry Lee Steinmeyer, 65, of Waterloo, IA, died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from Glioblastoma. A public visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on September 10 at Cedar Valley Community Church. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on September 11, also at Cedar Valley Community Church, with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. As a way to protect Perry’s at-risk family members, attendees must wear a mask to ensure everyone’s comfort and safety in this challenging time. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.