Peggy L. Weber
Peggy L. Weber

Jesup – Peggy L. Weber, 64 years old of rural Jesup, IA, died Friday, December 25, 2020, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital, Waterloo, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, IA, with burial in the church cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post #714 of Gilbertville, IA. The service will be live streamed, with access from the church website. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 29th, from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, where there will be a Forester’s Rosary at 3:00 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m.

Masks and social distancing will be required. In leu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous of Iowa, St. Athanasius Church and School, the Bosco System or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

