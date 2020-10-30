 Skip to main content
Peggy L. Jeffries
WATERLOO—Peggy L. Jeffries, 87, of Traer, formerly of Waterloo, died October 18 at Sunrise Hill Care Center.

NOTE: CHANGE IN TIME AND PLACE OF FUNERAL SERVICES.

Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, at Locke Funeral Home;

Graveside services will be 11:30, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Orange Twsp. Cemetery.

Memorials to Love Inc of the Cedar Valley. www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Funeral Services have been moved to Graveside Services.

