Peggy J. Fuller
Peggy J. Fuller

Peggy Jo Fuller, 67, of Waterloo, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at MercyOne Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls.

Services will be private with burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

