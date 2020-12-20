 Skip to main content
Pearletta McRoberts
Pearletta McRoberts

Greene—Pearletta Bellows McRoberts was gifted to this world July 23, 1923. She passed to her Savior, Jesus Christ December 14, 2020 at the Valley View Care Center in Greene.

Letters of condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 91, Greene, Iowa 50636.

A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene is in charge of Services. 641-823-4457. www.retzfh.com.

