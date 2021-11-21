 Skip to main content
Paula J. Swanson

CEDAR FALLS-Paula J. Swanson, 64, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at MercyOne-Waterloo. A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

