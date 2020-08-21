Paul V. Bremer

Private family funeral services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli with Rev. Dennis Niezwaag officiating. All family attending the funeral are required to mask and we will observe social distancing. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig’s Facebook Page on Monday, August 24, at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli with military rites provided by Brandenburg-Krueger Post #4013, V.F.W. of Tripoli. Public visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 23rd at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.