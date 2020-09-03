Paul R. Bowers, Jr., 73, of Oelwein, Iowa died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home.
Celebration of Life: 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein. Final Resting Place: Oran Township Cemetery, rural Oelwein. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials may be sent to: Paul Bowers, Jr. Family, P.O. Box 614, Oelwein, Iowa 50662 Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
