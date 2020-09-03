 Skip to main content
Paul R. Bowers, Jr.
Paul R. Bowers, Jr.

  Updated
Paul R. Bowers, Jr., 73, of Oelwein, Iowa died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home.

Celebration of Life: 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein. Final Resting Place: Oran Township Cemetery, rural Oelwein. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials may be sent to: Paul Bowers, Jr. Family, P.O. Box 614, Oelwein, Iowa 50662 Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

