 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patricia “Pat” L. Pieper
0 entries

Patricia “Pat” L. Pieper

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY-Patricia “Pat” L. Pieper, 85, of Waverly died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly. There will be a gathering of friends and family from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drinking enough water may prevent heart problems

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News