LA PORTE CITY – Patricia M. “Patty” McKenna, 99, years old of Friendship Village, Waterloo, and formerly of La Porte City, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Friendship Village—Park Lane Health Center.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.—Saturday, April 10, 2021, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Eagle Center with burial in the church cemetery.

A livestream of the funeral will be made available on the White Funeral Home & Mt. Hope Cemtery: Iowa facebook page.

Face coverings and social distancing will be expected.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.—8:00 p.m., Friday, April 9th at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Eagle Center and for an hour before services Saturday at the church.

Memorials will be directed to Camp Courageous of Iowa at Monticello and to Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.