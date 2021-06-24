HOLLAND-Patricia Ann Neessen, 73, of Holland, Iowa passed away on June 22, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service , Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Colfax Center Presbyterian Church in Rural Holland, Iowa. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family.
