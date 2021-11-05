CEDAR FALLS-Patricia Ann Kellner, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, November 3, at the Martin Suites in Cedar Falls. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 9, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Monday, November 8, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
