Cedar Falls – Patricia A. Lynch, 88, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, October 5, at The Deery Suites at Western Home Communities. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6:00 p.m. Monday, October 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and will continue for one hour before the service at the church. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral we ask that you please wear a mask. Memorials may be directed to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or Columbus High School. Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
