Pamela “Pam” Mae Harms (Clark), 71, of Wellsburg, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, while under Care Initiatives Hospice. A Memorial Service for Pam will be held on Saturday, January 16th at 2:00 PM at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wellsburg. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. A private family burial will follow services at the church cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Memories of Pam and messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. The Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Doyen Chapel is caring for Pam and her family.
Pamela "Pam" Mae Harms
