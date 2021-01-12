Ordella Irene Freyholtz

Ordella I. Freyholtz, 88, of Tripoli, died Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner.
Private family funeral services will be held at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli with Rev. Megan Graves officiating. Burial will follow at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Public visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
