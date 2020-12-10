 Skip to main content
Opal A. Piel

WATERLOO-Opal A. Piel, 97, of Waterloo, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home; Private family graveside services to take place in Garden of Memories Cemetery; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more. Locke Funeral Home, 319-233-6138.

