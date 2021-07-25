Oliver W. "Bud" Eason, 96, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, December 28, 2020, at his home. Graveside Services: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 27 at Elmwood Cemetery in Waterloo with military rites by American Legion Becker Chapman Post #138, Sullivan Brothers VFW Post #1623, and Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.