Oliver J. Troupe
Oliver J. Troupe

WATERLOO—Oliver J. Troupe, 88, of Waterloo, died Feb 3, at Hospice of the Valley, Sherman Home in Phoenix, Ariz. Services are pending. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the arrangements. Visit Hagartywaychoffgrarup.com to view the full obituary. 319.233.3393

