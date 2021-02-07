WATERLOO—Oliver J. Troupe, 88, of Waterloo, died Feb 3, at Hospice of the Valley, Sherman Home in Phoenix, Ariz. Services are pending. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the arrangements. Visit Hagartywaychoffgrarup.com to view the full obituary. 319.233.3393