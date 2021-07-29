Norman Wayne Sharar

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, July 30, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Sumner with Rev. Mike Christie officiating. Inurnment will follow at Wilson Grove Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 29th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the United Methodist Church in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Friday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Norman’s family.