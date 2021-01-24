Norma J. McDonell

Norma J. McDonell, 90 of Monticello, Iowa went home to her heavenly Father Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center in Monticello, Iowa.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 25, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Castle Grove. Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate.

To join Norma's Funeral Mass, please attend on Sacred Heart's facebook page at 11 a.m., Monday, January 25, 2021.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, PO Box 791, Monticello, Iowa 52310.