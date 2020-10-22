 Skip to main content
Norma J. Hook
Norma J. Hook

Norma Jean Hook, 83, a resident of Arlington Place of Grundy Center, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, of natural causes. Visitation for Norma will be held on Saturday, October 24th from 11:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM at Colfax Center Presbyterian Church in rural Holland, Iowa. Interment will follow services at the church cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family, where they will donate to a charity of their choice at a later time. Memories of Norma and messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

