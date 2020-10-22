Norma J. Hook

Norma Jean Hook, 83, a resident of Arlington Place of Grundy Center, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, of natural causes. Visitation for Norma will be held on Saturday, October 24th from 11:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM at Colfax Center Presbyterian Church in rural Holland, Iowa. Interment will follow services at the church cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family, where they will donate to a charity of their choice at a later time. Memories of Norma and messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.