Noreen Linda Matura
Noreen Linda Matura

APLINGTON-Noreen Linda Matura, 78, of Aplington, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Parker Place in Parkersburg, from a long battle with dementia.

Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington, with burial in the Bethel Reformed Cemetery in rural Aplington.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington, and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to First Reformed Church.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Aplington Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.

