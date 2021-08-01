 Skip to main content
WATERLO-NoraJean Csukker, 74, of Waterloo, died Friday, July 23, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren with burial in Orange Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

