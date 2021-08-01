NoraJean Csukker
WATERLO-NoraJean Csukker, 74, of Waterloo, died Friday, July 23, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren with burial in Orange Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.