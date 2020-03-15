You have free articles remaining.
NEW HAMPTON — Nick Tilkes, 79, of New Hampton, died Friday, March 13, at home. Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Hampton. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with a 6:30 p.m. Scripture service, and for an hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com; (641) 394-4334.
Service information
Mar 17
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
10:30AM-11:30AM
10:30AM-11:30AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
206 N. Broadway
New Hampton, IA 50659
206 N. Broadway
New Hampton, IA 50659
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home
101 West Main
New Hampton, IA 50659
101 West Main
New Hampton, IA 50659
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
