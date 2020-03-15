NEW HAMPTON — Nick Tilkes, 79, of New Hampton, died Friday, March 13, at home. Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Hampton. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with a 6:30 p.m. Scripture service, and for an hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com; (641) 394-4334.