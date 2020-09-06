 Skip to main content
Nancy Dane
MESA, Arizona—Mrs. Nancy Dane, 72, formerly of Cedar Falls, died at her home in Mesa, Arizona, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Graveside service will be held 10:30am September 12, 2020 at Orange Township Cemetery.

