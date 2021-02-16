 Skip to main content
Nadine R. Miller
Nadine R. Miller

Dunkerton-Nadine R. Miller died Friday, February 12, at MercyOne Medical Center, Waterloo. Visitation will be Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, ending in a prayer service.

Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements, 319-232-3235.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences can be left at www.parrottandwood.com

For anyone attending the visitation will be required to wear a mask and social distance.

