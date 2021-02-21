Morris “Mike” Jessen
Cedar Falls - Morris “Mike” Jessen, 87, died Monday, February 15, 2021 at the Western Home Communities-Deery Suites. Memorial services will occur at a later date, with inurnment in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
