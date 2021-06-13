 Skip to main content
Morris “Mike” Jessen
CEDAR FALLS-Morris “Mike” Jessen, 87, died Monday, February 15, 2021 at the Western Home Communities-Deery Suites. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Full military honors provided by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, 6919 Chancellor Drive, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613. Online condolence may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

