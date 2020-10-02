 Skip to main content
Miriam “Petey” Heilmann
Miriam “Petey” Heilmann

Miriam “Petey” Heilmann, 95, passed away on June 10, 2020. Private Family Funeral Services will be held 10:00 am Saturday October 3, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church 904 Bluff Street, Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation in care of Vicki Jones, 3309 Mount Vernon Drive, Waterloo, IA 50701.

Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, (319) 635-2207, is assisting; condolences left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.

