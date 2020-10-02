Miriam “Petey” Heilmann, 95, passed away on June 10, 2020. Private Family Funeral Services will be held 10:00 am Saturday October 3, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church 904 Bluff Street, Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation in care of Vicki Jones, 3309 Mount Vernon Drive, Waterloo, IA 50701.