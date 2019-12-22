{{featured_button_text}}

NEW HAMPTON --- Millie (Vrzak) Galligan, 93, of New Hampton, died Saturday, Dec. 21, at Patty Elwood Center in Cresco. Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, New Hampton. Visitation is 9 a.m. until services at the church. Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home in New Hampton is assisting the family. 641-394-4334. Online condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

