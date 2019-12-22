NEW HAMPTON --- Millie (Vrzak) Galligan, 93, of New Hampton, died Saturday, Dec. 21, at Patty Elwood Center in Cresco. Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, New Hampton. Visitation is 9 a.m. until services at the church. Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home in New Hampton is assisting the family. 641-394-4334. Online condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Millie Galligan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.