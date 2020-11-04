Mildred L. Engelkes, 103, of Ackley, Iowa, passed away October 31, 2020, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Ackley. Face coverings and social distancing are requested. The service will be streamed on St. John’s U.C.C. Facebook page. A time of fellowship will follow the service for those who care to visit with the family prior to the inurnment in Oakwood Cemetery in Ackley. Memorials may be directed to the family or sent to the Sietsema Funeral Home, PO Box 8, Ackley, Iowa 50601. Memorials will be given to St. John’s United Church of Christ, Grand JiVante and Care Initiatives Hospice in Cedar Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.