 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mildred Davenport
0 entries

Mildred Davenport

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mildred Davenport, 81, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, February 8, at her home. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 20, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, preceded by an hour of visitation. Entombment will be in the Garden of Memories Mausoleum. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can keep your independence as you age

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News