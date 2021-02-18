Mildred Davenport, 81, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, February 8, at her home. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 20, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, preceded by an hour of visitation. Entombment will be in the Garden of Memories Mausoleum. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.