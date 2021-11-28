 Skip to main content
Michael “Mike” Schmidt

Michael "Mike" Schmidt

WATERLOO–Michael “Mike” Schmidt, 71, of Waterloo, died Saturday, November 20, 2021 at UnityPointHealth – Allen Memorial. A Memorial Visitation will be held Monday, November 29 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories from 4:30 pm until 7:00 pm, with a Memorial Service at 5:30 pm.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or UnityPoint Hospice.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com

