Michael “ Mike” J. Marr
Michael “Mike” J. Marr, 62 of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Sept 1, 2020 at the Western Home Martin Suites, Cedar Falls.

Funeral Services will be 10am Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at the Locke Funeral Home.

Burial will be the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo.

Visitation: Family will greet friends an hour before the service.

Due to Covid, Family requests masks to be worn.

Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more: www.lockefuneralhome.com.

