Michael “Mike” Allen Knock

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the First Congregational Church, with burial at the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com